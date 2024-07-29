Adani Total Gas Q1 net rises 20% on higher CNG volumes

New Delhi: Adani Total Gas Ltd, the city gas joint venture between Adani group and TotalEnergies of France, on Monday reported a 20 per cent rise in June quarter net profit, on the back of rise in CNG and piped cooking gas sales.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 177 crore in April-June, compared to Rs 148 crore earning in the same period a year back, Adani Total Gas said in a press statement.

Revenue from operations rose 9 per cent to Rs 1,237 crore.

The company said CNG sales were up 20 per cent at 153 million standard cubic meters in April-June, the first quarter of the current 2024-25 fiscal year.

Sales of cooking gas piped to households was up 11 per cent at 77 mmscm.

EBITDA was up 21 per cent at Rs 308 crore year-on-year.