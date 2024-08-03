Adani's Ambuja Cement to invest Rs 1,600 crore in Bihar to set up grinding unit

Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil & Gas) and Director, Adani Enterprises Limited, said: "We look forward to collaborating with the state government, authorities, and local communities on this and future projects. State government's support in fast tracking and provisioning of all permits has made this landmark investment possible in short time."

Adani Group is the second largest cement maker. It had recently announced the acquisition of Hyderabad-based Penna Cement at an enterprise value of Rs 10,422 crore, which will add 14 MTPA, taking its capacity to 93 MTPA.