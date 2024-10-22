Home
Adani's Ambuja Cements to acquire stake in Orient Cement at over Rs 8,100 cr valuation

The Adani-owned cement maker will buy the Telangana-based company's shares at Rs 395.40 per share, an over 12 per cent premium to Orient's last close.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 05:33 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 05:33 IST
