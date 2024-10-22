Adani's Ambuja Cements to acquire stake in Orient Cement at over Rs 8,100 cr valuation

<p>India's Ambuja Cements said on Tuesday it would acquire a 46.8 per cent stake in Orient Cement , valuing the company at over Rs 8,100 crore ($963.5 million).</p><p>The Adani-owned cement maker will buy the Telangana-based company's shares at Rs 395.40 per share, an over 12 per cent premium to Orient's last close.</p>.Hyundai’s India IPO harks back to another era. <p>Orient Cement's shares jumped 7.5 per cent to a record high, before trimming most of its gains.</p><p>The acquisition will help Ambuja clock volumes of more than 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in the ongoing financial year, the statement added.</p>