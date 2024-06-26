Aditya Birla Group to invest $50 million in manufacturing, R&D center in Texas

Washington: Aditya Birla Group has announced an investment of $50 million in a manufacturing and research and development (R&D) center in Texas.

Aditya Birla Group's Vice President of Sales and Marketing Scott Bastion said the company will be making a $50-million investment outside of Houston in the city of Beaumont, Texas, where it will produce epoxy resins -- that are used in a variety of consumer and industrial products.

"In that site, we will have an application development center and will house an R&D team. We look forward to commissioning that site in the next 15 to 20 months.

"In addition to that, we look forward to bringing greener solutions, sustainable solutions, and more importantly, being able to serve as well as expand the global footprint of our epoxy business," Bastion said.

Aditya Birla Group already has a foundation in India, Thailand, as well as Europe. "This will be the fourth expansion on behalf of the epoxy business into the USA. This is the first phase of our expansion of a 35-acre site, which we hope to have additional phases in coming years," he said.