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Aditya Birla’s Indriya eyes 100 stores amid wedding jewellery demand

The brand recently opened its 50th store in Koramangala, Bengaluru, adding to its outlets at Phoenix Mall of Asia and Malleswaram.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 23:33 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 23:33 IST
Business NewsAditya Birla Groupjewellerycompanies

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