<p>Bengaluru: Indriya, the jewellery brand of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aditya-birla-group">Aditya Birla Group</a>, is looking to reach 100 stores in the coming months, driven by sustained demand for wedding jewellery and a market that increasingly values innovation and experiential purchases.</p>.<p>The brand recently opened its 50th store in Koramangala, Bengaluru, adding to its outlets at Phoenix Mall of Asia and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malleswaram">Malleswaram</a>. The city will see at least three more stores as part of the expansion — at Sarjapur, Dickinson Road, and Rajarajeshwarinagar. </p><p>“Most of our stores are high-street, though mall stores are also catching up. Each store ranges from 6,000-8,000 sq ft on average. We are currently present in all key metros except Chennai, and in several tier-2 cities including Patna, Kolhapur, and Aurangabad,” said Dilip Gaur, Director, Indriya — Aditya Birla Jewellery.</p>.<p>As part of the expansion, the Mumbai-headquartered brand will also strengthen its presence in Hyderabad, Guntur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Hubballi, with particular focus on Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.</p>.This jewellery group eyes Rs. 350 crore fundraise, board clears capital hike.<p>Indriya was launched in July 2024. A year earlier, the Aditya Birla Group had announced an investment of <br>Rs 5,000 crore to enter the branded jewellery retail business. The venture is housed under Novel Jewels Ltd, which retails under the Indriya brand.</p>.<p>Gaur said the company undertook extensive consumer research before launch. “We spoke to about 10,000 customers across target segments and identified the 25-55 age group as our core audience,” he said.</p>.<p>The brand currently offers around 28,000 designs across gold jewellery (70-75 per cent), studded diamonds (about 25 per cent) and polki (3-5 per cent). According to Gaur, the Indian jewellery market is broadly divided into daily wear and wedding segments, with weddings accounting for at least half of demand.</p><p>“National chains largely operate in the daily wear segment, while the wedding market is dominated by family jewellers. Our strategy was to focus on weddings and build a distinctive position,” he said.</p>.Meta planning sweeping layoffs as AI costs mount.<p>Indriya entered the market just before significant volatility in gold prices. Import duty cuts initially lowered prices, triggering a surge in buying, followed by a sharp rise. “In the past 19 months, gold prices have risen about 2.3 times, something unprecedented,” Gaur noted.</p>.<p>Despite the turbulence, the company has seen strong growth, with an average ticket size of over Rs 2 lakh, outshining the industry average of Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh. Wedding demand contributes about half of its sales.</p>.<p>Gaur said Indriya’s strategy rests on three pillars — a design-led approach, immersive store experiences, and strong technology integration to help customers understand design, craftsmanship, and materials.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the brand operates on a FOCO (franchise-owned, company-operated) model. “About 27 of our stores are franchise-owned, and most future stores will follow this model,” he said.</p>.<p>India’s jewellery market is valued at around Rs 8 lakh crore, with roughly 65 per cent still unorganised. However, Gaur expects rising incomes, urbanisation and greater awareness to shift more demand to organised players, with about 5 per cent of the market likely to move from unorganised to organised this year.</p>