<p>Chennai: Diversified contract manufacturing firm Aequs Group on Monday pledged to invest Rs 4,000 crore to establish an aerospace and defence cluster in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu that will also include India's first fully vertically-integrated aircraft engine manufacturing project. </p><p>The day also saw MinebeaMitsumi, a Japanese electronics major, signing an MoU to invest Rs 1,980 crore for a manufacturing facility in Tiruvallur district, creating 1,400 high-end jobs. </p><p>The facility will manufacture IGBT modules and high-precision components that power next-generation manufacturing and mobility ecosystems. </p><p>"By integrating production scale with dedicated R&D, this investment deepens Tamil Nadu's role in globally-connected semiconductor supply-chains and reinforces its position as a preferred destination for cutting-edge precision and electronics manufacturing," the state government said in a statement.</p><p>While Aequs will invest Rs 1,900 crore, its partners will pump in the remaining Rs 2,100 crore in the project, which is expected to create 7,000 "high-quality" jobs. </p><p>The facility will come up at the industrial estate owned by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) in Shoolagiri, near Hosur. </p><p>The proposed cluster will focus on aero-engine components, landing gear systems, ultra-precision machining, and advanced aerospace systems and sub-assemblies. It will house shared industrial infrastructure to create a seamless production and export platform </p><p>"This investment strengthens our place in global aero-engine supply-chains and signals confidence in our infrastructure, skilled workforce and policy continuity," Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said, adding that this also reflects the government's approach towards distributed growth. </p><p>With this fresh investment, Krishnagiri becomes a high-technology manufacturing centre, creating opportunities for the youth and strengthening MSME linkages across the region, the government added. </p><p>The investment comes at a time when the Tamil Nadu government is positioning itself as a preferred destination for advanced aerospace and defence manufacturing in India. </p><p>It also comes close on the heels of Coimbatore-based Sakthi Aircraft Industry Private Limited (SAIPL) investing Rs 750 crore in Tiruppur to assemble single-engine four-seater trainer aircraft.</p>