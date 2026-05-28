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Aequs reports net loss of Rs 54 crore in Quarter 4

Consumer segment contribution increased to 17 per cent of revenues, reflecting continued ramp-up across the segment, Aequs said.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 19:59 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 19:59 IST
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