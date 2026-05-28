Aequs reports net loss of Rs 54 crore in Quarter 4

<p>Bengaluru: Aequs Limited, an aerospace and consumer goods maker, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 54 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026 as against a net profit of Rs 9 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations during the quarter went up 47 per cent year-on-year to Rs 367 crore as against Rs 249 crore in the year ago quarter.</p>.Meesho posts 12-fold jump in Q3 net loss to Rs 491 crore despite 31% revenue growth.<p>The company reported net loss primarily due to commencement of commercial operations in consumer electronics in Q3 which resulted in full operating costs being charged to the P&L while utilisation remained low. Consumer segment contribution increased to 17 per cent of revenues, reflecting continued ramp-up across the segment, Aequs said.</p>