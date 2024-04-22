After Singapore, Hong Kong bans Everest fish curry masala, MDH spices

Hong Kong has now banned the sale of MDH Pvt and Everest Food Products Pvt, the popular Indian spice brands, after carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide was allegedly found in numerous spice mixes.

Last week, Singapore took action against Everest alleging the ethyl oxide levels present surpassed permissible limits.

Hong Kong's Centre For Food Safety announced on April 5 that after routine surveillance programs, it had found ethylene oxide to be present in three spice mixes of MDH - the Madras curry powder, Sambhar masala powder, and the curry powder.

"The CFS collected the above-mentioned samples from three retail outlets in Tsim Sha Tsui respectively for testing under its routine Food Surveillance Programme. The test results showed that the samples contained a pesticide, ethylene oxide. The CFS has informed the vendors concerned of the irregularities and instructed them to stop sale and remove from shelves the affected products," the statement read.

Everest Group's fish curry masala has also come under the scanner for containing the pesticide.

Ethylene oxide is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, and poses serious health risks, including an increased possibility of breast cancer.

Hong Kong and Singapore, after these findings, have taken steps to protect the public with the latter recalling Everest products from its shelves.