After Trent, Noel Tata to step down as Voltas chairman

<p>New Delhi: Almost a week after stepping down as chairman of Trent, Noel Tata announced on Tuesday that he would also relinquish the chairmanship of another Tata Group firm, Voltas.</p>.<p>Addressing shareholders of the leading cooling products maker in its 72nd annual general meeting (AGM), Noel Tata, 69, said this would be his last AGM as Chairman of Voltas.</p>.TCS, Tata Group partner with OpenAI to build AI infra and roll out joint solutions in market.<p>"As you might be aware, this will be my last annual general meeting as Chairman," Noel Tata said in his address to shareholders.</p>.<p>He said the company has developed its next generation of leaders through a combination of internal promotions and lateral hiring and expressed confidence in the management's ability to drive future growth.</p>.<p>"The company has developed our next generation of leaders, from both in-house promotions and lateral hires. I am confident that with the close cooperation of seasoned practitioners and new talent, your company will continue to take big strides in all business segments," he said.</p>.<p>Thanking shareholders, employees and business partners for their support over the years, Tata said he was satisfied with the company's current position and growth trajectory.</p>.<p>"I would like to sincerely thank all our shareholders, colleagues and partners for your trust, understanding and constant support over the years," he said.</p>.<p>Noel Tata had joined the board of Voltas on January 27, 2003. He was appointed as the non-executive chairman of Voltas on September 1, 2017, succeeding the outgoing chairman, Ishaat Hussain.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, on June 23, Noel Tata, while addressing shareholders of Trent, a leading Indian fashion and lifestyle retailer, had made a similar announcement.</p>.Noel Tata, 2 others block Mehli Mistry's reappointment as trustee, deepening rift at Tata Trusts.<p>Noel Tata, who is also Chairman of Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, will turn 70 in November this year.</p>.<p>The Companies Act 2013 mandates that any Managing Director or Whole-Time Director cannot be appointed or continue employment if they are 70 years of age or older.</p>.<p>Highlighting the company's recent performance, Tata, in his address, said Voltas entered the current financial year on a strong footing, with its room air-conditioner business achieving a significant milestone.</p>.<p>"I have great satisfaction that Voltas stands strong today, having entered the new financial year on a strong note. Our room air conditioning business crossed the milestone of 1 million units in a record 81 days, reaffirming its undisputed market leadership," he said.</p>.<p>He also thanked employees and joint venture partners for their contribution to the company's growth.</p>.<p>Noel has been associated with the Tata group for 40 years.</p>.<p>He currently serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Trent, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata International, Trent Hypermarket and Tata International West Asia DMCC, Dubai, UAE.</p>.<p>Besides, he is also the Vice- Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Ltd. </p>