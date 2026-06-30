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After Trent, Noel Tata to step down as Voltas chairman

Addressing shareholders of the leading cooling products maker in its 72nd annual general meeting (AGM), Noel Tata, 69, said this would be his last AGM as Chairman of Voltas.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 11:42 IST
Business NewsTata GroupTata SonsVoltas

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