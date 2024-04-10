After Vistara, Air India dealt blow as aircraft technicians plan strike

By Ragini Saxena

Trouble for Air India Ltd. is mounting with aircraft technicians planning a strike later this month after its pilots voiced concerns last week about being overworked and underpaid.

Technicians at AI Engineering Services Ltd. — a state-run maintenance, repair and overhaul firm and an erstwhile Air India unit — will strike on April 23 due to various issues affecting their “well-being” and “professional growth,” All India Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Union wrote in a letter dated April 8 to the chief executive officer.

A representative for Air India said the situation is being monitored closely.