Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee by 17% to Rs 17.58 per order

The company has now raised it to Rs 17.58 per order inclusive of GST, whereas rival Zomato charges Rs 14.90 on a pre-GST basis.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 12:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 12:41 IST
Business NewsSwiggy

Follow us on :

Follow Us