Ahead of Dakshin Bharat Utsav, state bags EoI for Rs 472 crore in tourism investment

Karnataka has received expressions of interest (EoI) for investments to the tune of Rs 472 crore in the tourism sector of the state, spokespeople from the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) said during a curtain raiser to the Dakshin Bharat Utsav, here on Friday.
The first edition of the Dakshin Bharat Utsav, an investors summit for medium and small enterprises in the tourism sector, is set to take place at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru between December 14-16, 2023. It will see participation from the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Puducherry, showcasing their respective tourist attractions to contribute to an integrated circuit of tourism in the southern region of India.
“We are concentrating only on small, micro and medium investments,” explained FKCCI president BV Gopal Reddy, adding that in the coming two months the industry body is expecting to round up about Rs 4,500 crore in total investments.
The focus will also be on generating employment for locals while developing amenities in and around tourist spots, he added.
“The voluntary interest you all (investors) have shown is commendable,” said state tourism minister H K Patil, as he unveiled the website for the summit. He also revealed that another 500 monuments will soon be notified under a government scheme for protection, conservation and restoration. A similar exercise was carried out earlier wherein too 500 monuments were taken up.
FKCCI, which is the channel partner between investors and the government of Karnataka, plans to enhance ease of doing business via a single window clearance for developments in the tourism sector, Reddy said.
Some companies which have expressed interest in tourism projects within the state include Skytop Golf Village (Rs 150 crore), Healthy County Resorts (Rs 45 crore) and Swathi Hospitality Services (Rs 25 crore).
The subsequent editions of the summit, a brainchild of the Karnataka Department of Tourism in association with FKCCI, will be hosted on rotation basis between the six southern states. The next host will be confirmed in December, Reddy revealed.
A series of roadshows will be conducted in the coming days, within the partner states, to raise awareness about the summit.