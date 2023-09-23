Ahead of Dakshin Bharat Utsav, state bags EoI for Rs 472 crore in tourism investment

The first edition of the Dakshin Bharat Utsav, an investors summit for medium and small enterprises in the tourism sector, is set to take place at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru between December 14-16, 2023. It will see participation from the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Puducherry, showcasing their respective tourist attractions to contribute to an integrated circuit of tourism in the southern region of India.