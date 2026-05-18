AI bombshell! This new platform claims to cut legacy tech costs by 50%

<p>Enterprise software modernization may no longer take years or burn massive budgets. A newly launched AI-powered platform claims it can transform outdated enterprise systems up to 80% faster while reducing modernization costs by nearly half. The announcement could significantly impact how global businesses approach aging technology infrastructure.</p><p>Kellton has launched Phoenix.AI, an agentic platform designed to convert legacy monolithic systems into cloud-native microservices. The company says the platform automates the entire modernization cycle, including code analysis, conversion, validation, remediation, and quality assurance.</p><p>The platform is already being deployed in a major enterprise transformation project involving more than 4 million lines of source code migration from Progress ABL/OpenEdge to Microsoft .NET Core and Entity Framework architecture. The modernization spans 12 core business modules across global operations.</p><p>The company chairman Niranjan Chintam described Phoenix.AI as a “defining shift” in enterprise transformation, claiming it embeds AI directly into engineering and delivery processes instead of treating it as a supporting layer.</p>