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AI bombshell! This new platform claims to cut legacy tech costs by 50%

The announcement could significantly impact how global businesses approach aging technology infrastructure.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 06:15 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 06:15 IST

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