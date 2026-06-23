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AI era requires fresh learning and new mental models: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani

He also mentioned that the AI revolution has made legacy modernisation urgent, and clients are moving to retire the technical debt accumulated over decades.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 12:27 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceInfosys

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