AI era requires fresh learning and new mental models: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> (AI) era requires fresh learning and new mental models, and Infosys is systematically preparing its talent for this new era, while redeploying those released through productivity gains toward new areas of growth, said <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/infosys">Infosys </a>Chairman Nandan M Nilekani. </p><p>Addressing shareholders at the company's 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, he said the industry is going through a major technology transition and whenever there is such a transition, questions are asked about our relevance, leadership or ability to maintain growth and margins. </p><p>"Given that AI is a much larger and disruptive technology transition than ever before, the questions are louder and the doubts are more insistent. Moreover, the existential question that is asked of us is, if coding becomes automated, then why are we needed at all? More than three years after GenAI’s launch, Infosys is more relevant than ever and well-positioned for the decade ahead," he said.</p>.Kerala initiates use of artificial intelligence in improving governance; AI policy to be brought out.<p>Nilekani said there is much more to do in the software development life cycle and that solutions must complement existing investments. "They demand rigorous testing, resilient architecture, and foundational cybersecurity. Data governance must reflect an organisation’s own obligations, not the convenience of any external platform or provider."<br><br>The AI deployment gap in our large enterprise clients is real, and closing that gap is where the work is. AI will not replace companies like ours (IT services firms). It will amplify those who move with purpose and adapt with speed, he further said.<br><br>He also mentioned that the AI revolution has made legacy modernisation urgent, and clients are moving to retire the technical debt accumulated over decades. The preference will be to build versus buy for software. "All this creates even larger opportunities for us. The defining opportunity lies in integrating intelligent AI systems with mission-critical enterprise platforms. The greatest value will come from combining the world of models and agents with traditional transaction systems that continue to underpin enterprise operations. That convergence is where the next wave of opportunities will emerge," the chairman stated.<br><br>In FY26, Infosys recruited over 20,000 college graduates and ended with a workforce of over 3,25,000 employees. The company delivered $20.2 billion in revenues, growing 3.1 per cent in constant currency. Large deal TCV (total contract value) for fiscal 2026 was at $14.9 billion, with 55 per cent being net new.<br><br>The company recently unveiled its AI-first value framework to help global enterprises unlock AI value at scale. Nilekani said, this positions Infosys to tap into an AI-first services opportunity of $300 to 400 billion by 2030.<br><br>"At Infosys, our purpose is to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities," he added.</p>