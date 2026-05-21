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'AI impact on Indians abroad highest': Meta layoffs leave H-1B staff with 60 days to find jobs

If laid off employees could not find another job, they will try to switch temporarily to a B-1 or B-2 visitor visa.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 16:01 IST
Business NewsIndiaMetaH-1B visacompanies

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