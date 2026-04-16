<p>Bengaluru: The shift towards domain-specific hiring is real. Wipro's campus hiring has gradually come down in the last four years and the company recruited only 7,500 freshers in FY26 and in the fourth quarter alone, it recruited over 3,000 freshers. In FY25, it onboarded about 10,000 freshers.<br> The company did not set any hiring targets for FY27, considering the present volatility and demand conditions.<br><br>"We should not shy away from saying that our campus intake over the last four years has gradually come down. That's reality," Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Saurabh Govil said.</p>.Tech hiring to add 1.25 lakh jobs in 2026 as AI, data and cybersecurity go core: Adecco.<p><br>With the introduction of AI tools in every project, hiring across the IT industry has come down in recent quarters. The company implemented salary hikes for eligible employees effective March 1, 2026.<br>The company's attrition stood at 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Govil mentioned that this is a 20-quarter low. "So the environment (demand) outside is known to people," he said.<br><br>Wipro added 135 employees in the fourth quarter and for FY26, the company's total headcount increased by 8,810 employees. As of March 2026, the company's total headcount stood at 2,42,156.</p>