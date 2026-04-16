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AI impact: Wipro's campus hiring gradually comes down in 4 years

Co hired only 7,500 freshers in FY26.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 19:47 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 19:47 IST
AIWipro

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