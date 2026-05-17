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AI is now becoming infrastructure of intelligence, says TCS chairman N Chandrasekaran

The chairman said the company is working with customers across industries in their AI-led transformation.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 14:58 IST
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