Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

AI platform promises to cut travel booking time from days to minutes

Industry observers say B2B travel infrastructure has lagged behind consumer-facing travel platforms despite the rapid digitalisation of the travel sector.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 09:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 09:22 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us