AI platform promises to cut travel booking time from days to minutes

<p>India’s travel distribution ecosystem could be heading for a technological overhaul with the launch of a new artificial intelligence-driven B2B travel platform aimed at simplifying how travel agents book and manage trips.</p><p>The platform, called Zourney, has been developed through a collaboration between digital transformation firm Kellton and venture builder FutureAge AI Labs. It is designed as an AI-native system that embeds intelligence across the entire booking chain, from supplier onboarding and pricing insights to booking management, service workflows and post-sales engagement.</p><p>Industry observers say B2B travel infrastructure has lagged behind consumer-facing travel platforms despite the rapid digitalisation of the travel sector. Travel agents often rely on fragmented supplier networks, multiple logins, messaging groups and manual follow-ups to complete bookings, a process that can take one to two days and involve dozens of customer interactions.</p><p>The new platform aims to compress this workflow dramatically. According to the developers, bookings that currently take days could be completed in under five minutes through a unified interface that integrates supplier inventories, itinerary building, booking management and payment systems.</p><p>The system is also designed to offer predictive insights and pricing intelligence, enabling travel partners to make quicker decisions and improve margins in a sector where operational inefficiencies often lead to reduced profitability.</p><p>The launch reflects a broader shift within India’s travel technology landscape toward AI-powered infrastructure rather than purely transactional booking tools. As travel demand grows and distribution networks expand, platforms combining automation, data-driven insights and seamless integrations are increasingly being viewed as the next phase of digital transformation for the travel trade.</p>