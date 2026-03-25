<p>Bengaluru: Nasdaq-listed Datadog, an AI-powered observability and security platform for cloud applications, opened its new Bengaluru office at Embassy Golf Links Business Park on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The new office strengthens Datadog’s presence in a key growth market, enabling faster support, deeper local expertise, and scalable solutions for customers.</p>.<p>Datadog has over 100 employees in India at present, serving over 400 organisations across commercial, midmarket, and enterprise segments. It supports many of the country’s most-widely used digital platforms across food delivery, streaming and live sports, aviation, travel, fintech, e-commerce, and connected mobility.</p>.<p>“The Bengaluru office is more than a footprint expansion — it’s a strategic command centre for one of Datadog’s fastest-growing markets,” said Namit D’ Cruz, Regional VP for India and SAARC at Datadog. “Local organisations have moved decisively from AI experimentation to full-scale production, and they’re hitting a wall: fragmented tooling, blind spots, and security vulnerabilities that legacy solutions can’t address.”</p>.<p>“Our investment in R&D and AI is what sets Datadog apart. We are fully-resourced and ready to scale alongside our customers here, with local talent,” said D’ Cruz.</p>