Aiming net-zero in ops by 2050, Adani mulls investment of Rs 8.33 lakh cr in green energy

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's group will invest $100 billion (Rs 8.33 lakh crore) in green energy transition over the next 10 years across its ports, power and cement operations as it aims to become a net zero emitter by 2050.

The conglomerate is expanding its renewable portfolio to 45 gigawatts (GW) as well as building three giga factories to manufacture solar panels, wind turbines and hydrogen electrolysers, the Adani group said in a statement.

"The portfolio companies will be investing $100 billion over the next decade towards achieving energy transition," it said.

The group has set a target to become net zero by 2050 or earlier for five of its portfolio companies— renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy Ltd, power transmission utility Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, ports firm Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, and cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements.