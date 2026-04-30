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Air France-KLM jet fuel bill set to increase by $2.4 billion this year

Air France-KLM cuts capacity outlook due to Middle East conflict. First-quarter operating ​loss much smaller than expected.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 09:53 IST
AviationAir FranceKLMbiojet fuel

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