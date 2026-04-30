<p>London: Air France-KLM expects its fuel bill to increase by $2.4 billion this year due to energy market disruptions caused by the Iran war, it said on Thursday, as it downgraded its capacity outlook.</p><p>Jet fuel typically accounts for a third of most airlines' costs. And with prices surging since the onset of the war in late February, hedges taken out against price rises are increasingly unable to cushion the shock, forcing European carriers, including easyJet and TUI, to revise their outlooks.</p><p>"While fuel price increases are not yet reflected in the results we present today, they are expected to weigh on the coming quarters," Air France-KLM Chief Executive Ben Smith said in a statement accompanying its first-quarter earnings report.</p>.Price hikes, outlook cuts - What airlines are doing as fuel costs surge amid West Asia conflict.<p><strong>Capacity cut, first-quarter loss both smaller than expected</strong></p><p>The airline said it expected total fuel costs for the year to reach $9.3 billion, with nearly half of the additional fuel costs - $1.1 billion - coming in the second quarter.</p><p>Smith told analysts that he expected the group would not be able to fully offset the increased costs in the coming quarters.</p>.Attention flyers! Airfares likely to rise with steep jump in jet fuel price.<p>Airlines have been deploying a range of measures - from raising ticket prices and trying to operate fuller flights to cutting capacity - in an attempt to mitigate higher fuel prices.</p><p>Robust bookings before the Iran war began as well as passengers' preference for European airlines meant Air France-KLM reported a smaller first-quarter loss than analysts had expected.</p><p>It lowered its expectations for group capacity to an increase of 2% to 4% on 2025. It previously expected an increase of 3% to 5%.</p><p>Analysts said that the capacity cut was much smaller than expected, sending the company's shares up more than 2% when markets opened.</p><p>Bernstein analyst Alex Irving said in a note that the airline's decision against a larger capacity cut reflected "an ongoing strong earnings environment and high demand for travel".</p><p>Air France-KLM reported a first-quarter operating loss of 27 million euros ($31.55 million), compared to a 389 million euro loss projected by analysts polled by LSEG.</p><p>That represents a 301 million euro improvement over last year, though fuel price increases had not yet affected first-quarter results.</p><p>Air France-KLM said it had seen an initial boost after the start of the Iran war as more travellers favoured European carriers for flights to Asia, as well as success in capitalising on its premiumisation strategy.</p><p>However, as the conflict drags on, it said it planned smaller increases to its long-haul capacity as people postpone booking travel over concerns of the financial risk of long-haul trips.</p>