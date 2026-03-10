Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Air India, Air India Express to levy fuel surcharge of Rs 399 from March 12 on tickets

In the first phase, a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 per domestic flight ticket would be imposed from March 12, and the same will also be applicable for SAARC flights.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 16:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 16:50 IST
Business NewsAir IndiaAir India Express

Follow us on :

Follow Us