<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india-express">Air India Express</a> will start levying a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 on each domestic flight ticket from March 12 and also hike the charge for international bookings due to a steep rise in jet fuel prices amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a> conflict.</p>.<p>The new fuel surcharges will be implemented in a phased manner.</p>.<p>In the first phase, a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 per domestic flight ticket would be imposed from March 12, and the same will also be applicable for SAARC flights, a statement said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>For West Asia flights, the fuel surcharge will be $10 and hiked by $30 to $90 for Africa flights, and by $20 to $60 for Southeast Asia services.</p>.<p>All these changes will be effective from March 12, including for flights to and from Singapore. Currently, there is no fuel surcharge for the Singapore services.</p>.<p>"Air India group today announced a phased expansion of a fuel surcharge on its domestic and international routes, necessitated by the steep rise in jet fuel prices arising from the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region," the statement said.</p>