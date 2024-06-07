Air India announces non-stop Bengaluru–London Gatwick flights from August 18

Bengaluru: Air India on Friday announced non-stop services between Bengaluru and London Gatwick (LGW), starting August 18.

With the new services, Bengaluru will become the fifth Indian city connected through Air India to Gatwick, the UK’s second-largest airport.

Air India will operate five flights a week between Bengaluru and London Gatwick, increasing the total count of its flights to and from London Gatwick to 17 a week. Air India will use its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the route, featuring 18 flat beds in Business class and 238 seats in Economy.

The airline said in an official statement that the new services would further strengthen Air India’s presence in the UK and reinforce the strong economic and cultural links between India and the UK.