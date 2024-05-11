Air India appoints SIA Engineering as strategic partner to develop maintenance facilities

In a statement, Air India said, 'Projected to be ready in 2026, the facilities will comprise both wide-body and narrow-body hangars, including associated repair shops, to support the growing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) needs of the aircraft fleet in Air India Group.' 'The collaboration with SIA Engineering Company will not only help Air India become more self-reliant for the maintenance of its own fleet but it also reiterates our commitment to strengthen India's aviation infrastructure by boosting the growth of the country's MRO industry,' Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India, said.