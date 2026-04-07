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Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns: Report

Now, he is on a six-month-long notice period. He is likely to stay with the airlines until a successor is found.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 02:47 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 02:47 IST
Business NewsAviationAir IndiaCEOresignation

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