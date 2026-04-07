<p>In a major update from the aviation industry,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india"> Air India </a>CEO Campbell Wilson resigned, a source informed media on Tuesday. This decision was communicated citing mounting losses to the company and the crash that killed 260 people in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/air-india-plane-crash-heres-what-we-know-about-the-investigation-so-far-3593552">Ahmedabad</a>, India. </p><p>Earlier, <em>Reuters</em> reported that Air India's board was scouting for a new CEO to replace Wilson. New Zealand-born Wilson's term was due to end in 2027. Now, he is on a six-month-long notice period. He is likely to stay with the airlines until a successor is found. </p><p>Wilson's resignation was reported by news publication <em>Mint</em> late on Monday.</p>.Investigation into AI171 plane crash in progress, no final conclusions have been reached: AAIB.<p>He associated himself with Air India in September 2022 after the company was privatised in January that year. He is said to have steered the airline through the early and difficult stages of its turnaround, including overhauling Air India's engineering department and refurbishing planes amid supply chain disruptions.</p><p>Air India in December admitted there was a "need for urgent improvements in process discipline, communication, and compliance culture," Reuters reported.</p><p>The airline, which has a fleet of 191 Boeing and Airbus planes, has lost money since being bought by Tata in 2022, with the financial pressure worsening since Pakistan banned Indian carriers from its airspace last year.</p><p>A prolonged Iran war will add further pressure on Air India's lucrative western routes, already scaled back due to Pakistan's restrictions. In April, an Air India executive confirmed to PTI that the airline has suspended flights on the New Delhi-Tel Aviv route till May 31.</p>