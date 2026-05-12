Air India Express 4‑Star World Airline Rating in first-ever Skytrax audit

<p>Following their first ever comprehensive audit, Air India Express has earned a 4-Star World Airline Rating from airline firm and reviewer Skytrax. This marks a prominent recognition of the progress Air India Express has made in the transformation of its guest experience. </p><p>Skytrax’s World Airline Star Rating is UK-based consultancy. </p><p>The 4-Star rating represents the highest attainable recognition for a value carrier and places Air India Express among a small number of airlines across India and West Asia, positioning it just one step away from Skytrax’s global top 10 elite 5-Star Airlines, the airline said in a statement. </p><p>Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman, Air India Express reacted,saying, "Earning a 4‑Star Skytrax world airline rating in our very first audit is a meaningful validation of the transformation of our guest experience and the tremendous work our teams have delivered. In a short period, we have built scale with discipline, modernised our fleet, strengthened service delivery and clearly defined Air India Express as a value carrier in a class of its own.” </p><p>The ratings are awarded following an independent, in‑depth evaluation of airline standards across the onboard and airport environments, using a unified and consistent global assessment framework. Skytrax emphasises the positive alignment of the airline’s onboard product with customer expectations supported by consistent processes and a professional and efficient cabin service style. </p><p>Reflecting the transformation of its guest experience and advocacy, Air India Express closed the financial year with a record tripling of its Net Promoter Score (NPS) to its highest ever levels. The NPS is the global gold-standard measure of customer loyalty that reflects how likely guests are to recommend a brand based on their overall experience. </p>