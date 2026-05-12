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Air India Express 4‑Star World Airline Rating in first-ever Skytrax audit

The 4-Star rating represents the highest attainable recognition for a value carrier and places Air India Express among a small number of airlines across India and West Asia
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 12:29 IST
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