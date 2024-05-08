Air India Express cancels several flights after cabin crew calls in sick at 'last minute' to protest mismanagement

Air India Express has cancelled scores of flights due to a shortage of cabin crew members.

PTI citing sources reported that as a section of them are reporting sick to protest against alleged mismanagement at the Tata Group-owned airline.

Discontent has been brewing among a section of the cabin crew at the low-cost carrier for some time now, especially after the start of the process of its merger with AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India.

Reportedly, the flightts have been cancelled at various airports, including Kochi, Calicut and Bengaluru.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that the cancellations and delays are due to a section of cabin crew reporting sick at the last minute. The spokesperson added, "Air India Express engaging with cabin crew to understand reasons behind reporting sick; team actively addressing the issue."