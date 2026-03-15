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Air India finds large-scale misuse of its leisure travel policy for staff, initiates corrective actions

The ELT policy allows a specified number of free air tickets for individual employees and their nominees, including spouse and parents. These are subject to certain conditions.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAir India

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