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Air India, Indigo, SpiceJet plead with oil majors to postpone jet fuel hikes

India’s oil and gas ministry is also involved in discussions, and may intervene again as it did in April and May.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:08 IST
Business NewsAir IndiaFuel priceSpicejetIndigo

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