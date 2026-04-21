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Air India inks 10-year FlytCARE deal with Thales for IFE services

Under the FlytCARE agreement, repair and maintenance will be delivered from Thales’ locations at Delhi and Mumbai airports in India.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 07:31 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 07:31 IST
Business NewsAir Indiacompaniesmaintenance

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