<p>Mumbai: India’s national carrier <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> has signed a 10-year agreement with Thales for its FlytCARE services package. </p><p>This agreement provides a full turn-key maintenance approach, covering line maintenance, spares, repairs and logistics management support for Thales’ inflight entertainment (IFE) systems on 57 Airbus and Boeing aircraft.</p><p>Under the FlytCARE agreement, repair and maintenance will be delivered from Thales’ locations at Delhi and Mumbai airports in India, to expedite services and support Air India's customer-centric modernization journey.</p>.Air India to retrofit another 25 B787 aircraft .<p>This agreement covers Air India’s 12 new widebody aircraft equipped with Thales’ AVANT UP inflight entertainment system. AVANT UP features a vast catalogue of content showcased on stunning 4K HDR touchscreens, along with 60W USB-C and USB-A fast charging for customer devices, and the ability to simultaneously pair two Bluetooth connections. Air India is the first carrier in the Asia Pacific region to fly with Thales’ AVANT Up solution.</p><p>Jeremy Yew, Senior Vice President – Engineering & Maintenance, Air India said: “Ensuring the highest levels of reliability and uptime for our inflight entertainment systems is critical to delivering a world‑class experience for our guests. Our partnership with Thales under the FlytCARE programme strengthens Air India’s engineering ecosystem with faster turnaround, deeper technical support, and enhanced component availability."</p><p>“Thales is grateful to Air India for their trust in awarding us a 10-year FlytCARE service contract for IFE equipment, which plays a key role in ensuring an exceptional passenger experience. We are honored to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Air India as they transform their inflight entertainment experience,” Thomas Got, Vice President, Aviation Global Services, Thales.</p>