Air India introduces basic fare category without complimentary meals

<p>New Delhi: Air India has introduced the basic fare option without complimentary meals on domestic flights as the loss-making full-service airline grapples with rising operational costs.</p>.<p>The basic fare is entirely optional and the three other fare categories of value, classic and flex would also be available for the passengers.</p>.Air India's long history as it faces crisis of Ahmedabad crash.<p>The three categories of value, classic and flex include complimentary meals and a range of bundled benefits at progressively higher price points.</p>.<p>The introduction of basic fare simply adds another layer of choice, particularly for price-conscious travellers who prefer a more unbundled offering, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to the airline, the basic fare is currently available on select domestic routes on a pilot basis.</p>.<p>"Being trialled on select domestic routes, the Basic fare is available for travel in Economy Class and is designed for travellers who prioritise value. It includes a 15 kg checked baggage allowance, 7 kg cabin baggage allowance, complimentary beverage service (tea/coffee), while complimentary meals are not included," the airline said.</p>.<p>A decision on continuing with the basic fare option would be taken after assessing customer response and feedback during the pilot phase. </p>