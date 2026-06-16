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Air India introduces basic fare category without complimentary meals

The basic fare is entirely optional and the three other fare categories of value, classic and flex would also be available for the passengers.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 15:19 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 15:19 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAir India

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