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Air India may wind back flight cuts if moderating fuel price trend continues: CEO Campbell Wilson

Wilson also said that around eight more new or retrofitted wide-body aircraft would enter service this year, including a new B787-9 arriving this weekend.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:13 IST
Business NewsAir IndiaFuel price

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