Air India partners with AccesRail to enhance connectivity across Europe

As per the company, this strategic accord permits Air India travellers to use a single intermodal ticket and take on-ground train and bus connections to over 100 cities and towns in Austria, Belgium, Germany, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, and the United Kingdom via its European gateways of Amsterdam, Birmingham, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Milan, and Vienna. Customers will have the same baggage allowance on these rail or bus operator services as offered on Air India's flights, the company said in a statement.