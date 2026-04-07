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Air India revises fuel surcharge amid energy crisis, ticket fares set to rise

The move follows a decision by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to cap domestic aviation turbine fuel price hikes at 25%.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:13 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:13 IST
India NewsWorld newsBusiness NewsAir Indiafuel

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