<p>Bengaluru: Air India will be retrofitting 25 additional B787 aircraft over the next year, two of which are already undergoing the process, as part of a $400 million investment to modernise the airline’s legacy fleet. The B787 retrofit programme has been jointly conceptualised and executed with Boeing, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety in the aircraft and throughout the process.</p>.<p>Upon full completion of the B787 retrofit programme by 2027, Air India aims to significantly upgrade the onboard product and passenger experience on over 300 flights per week to destinations across the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Air India will subsequently retrofit 13 of its legacy B777-300ER aircraft, the company said in a statement.</p>.<p>This initiative forms a key part of Air India’s broader fleet modernisation efforts, delivering elevated comfort, privacy, and entertainment options while reinforcing the airline’s position as a premium global carrier.</p>.Air India's Boeing 787-8 lands at Delhi IGI Airport after refurbishment in California.<p>Air India, on Sunday, unveiled its first retrofitted, twin-aisle B787-8 (registered VT-ANT), marking the successful completion of a nose-to-tail cabin refresh of the first of 26 B787 aircraft.</p>.<p>The aircraft, which received comprehensive interior upgrades at Boeing’s Modification Centre in Victorville, California, was subsequently painted in Air India’s striking new livery at AeroPro, an FAA Part-145 certified aircraft paint facility in San Bernardino, California.</p>.<p>As part of the retrofit, the aircraft interiors were completely reconfigured, transforming it from a two- class layout previously to a modern three-class configuration now with the installation of brand-new seats and inflight entertainment (IFE) system, and bringing the aircraft in line with Air India’s latest widebody product standards, as seen on its new bespoke Boeing 787-9 inducted in January 2026.</p>