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Air India to retrofit another 25 B787 aircraft

This initiative forms a key part of Air India’s broader fleet modernisation efforts, delivering elevated comfort.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 21:09 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 21:09 IST
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