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Air India urges employees to defer 'non-critical spending' amid 'tough times'; annual increments delayed by one quarter

The management of the loss-making airline, which has been facing multiple headwinds especially due to the West Asia conflict, told staff that layoffs are not anticipated.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 12:57 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 12:57 IST
Business NewsAviationAir India

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