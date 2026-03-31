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Air India signs new codeshare partnership with Uzbekistan Airways

The codeshare partnership provides Air India guests seamless access to Tashkent from major Indian gateways
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:43 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:43 IST
Business NewsAir IndiaUzbekistan

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