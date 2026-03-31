<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> has entered into a new codeshare partnership with Uzbekistan Airways, strengthening its growing international network and enhancing connectivity between India and Central Asia.</p><p>Effective March 20, 2026, Air India has begun placing its ‘AI’ designator code on Uzbekistan Airways’ flights operating on key India–Uzbekistan routes, including Delhi-Tashkent, Mumbai-Tashkent, and Goa-Tashkent (seasonal route).</p><p>The new codeshare partnership provides Air India guests seamless access to Tashkent from major Indian gateways, with convenient onward domestic and international connections on Air India’s extensive route network, using a single ticket and checked baggage to their final destination.</p>.West Asia conflict: Financial impact yet to be fully felt; check unnecessary expenses, Air India CEO tells staff.<p>Air India and Uzbekistan Airways also maintain an interline partnership that further provides onward connections from Tashkent to Bukhara, Qarshi, Nukus, Urgench, Termez, Samarkand, Fergana, and Namangan.</p><p>Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said: “We are delighted to partner with Uzbekistan Airways as we continue to expand Air India’s global footprint. Tashkent is an increasingly important destination for leisure, business, and cultural travel, and this partnership allows us to offer our guests more choice and convenience while strengthening India’s air links with Central Asia.”</p><p>Shukhrat Khudaykulov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airways, JSC, noted: "The signing of the codeshare agreement between Uzbekistan Airways JSC and Air India opens a new chapter in the development of aviation cooperation between our countries. For us, this is a significant step in expanding our international route network and creating additional opportunities for our passengers. On behalf of Uzbekistan Airways JSC, I would like to express my gratitude to our partners at Air India for their trust and constructive cooperation. We anticipate that this agreement will serve as a solid foundation for the further development of our partnership and the implementation of new joint initiatives in the aviation industry."</p>