Airbus and Indamer partner to boost helicopter maintenance services in India

Mumbai: In a significant development in India’s civil aviation sector, Airbus Helicopters and Indamer have joined hands to provide cutting-edge after-market services for helicopters - which comes as a significant boost to the development of the rotary-wing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem in the country.

Under authorisation from Airbus Helicopters, Indamer will provide MRO services for Airbus helicopters at its facilities in Mumbai, New Delhi and Nagpur.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Nagpur facility in the presence of Romain Trapp, Executive Vice-President of customer Support and Services for Airbus Helicopters, and Prajay Patel, Director, of Indamer Aviation Pvt. Ltd., along with Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, and Sunny Guglani, Head of Helicopters, Airbus India and South Asia.