Airbus and Indamer partner to boost helicopter maintenance services in India

Mumbai: In a significant development in India’s civil aviation sector, Airbus Helicopters and Indamer have joined hands to provide cutting-edge after-market services for helicopters - which comes as a significant boost to the development of the rotary-wing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem in the country.
Under authorisation from Airbus Helicopters, Indamer will provide MRO services for Airbus helicopters at its facilities in Mumbai, New Delhi and Nagpur.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Nagpur facility in the presence of Romain Trapp, Executive Vice-President of customer Support and Services for Airbus Helicopters, and Prajay Patel, Director, of Indamer Aviation Pvt. Ltd., along with Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, and Sunny Guglani, Head of Helicopters, Airbus India and South Asia.
“This is going to boost the MRO ecosystem in India,” Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur. Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel was present as well.
“Over a decade ago, Indamer made the strategic decision to establish its rotary-wing MRO division, concentrating on addressing the increasing demands of Indian customers for helicopters. The recognition from Airbus is a direct outcome of the company’s commitment to this focus. With the right support, we maintain our belief that the maintenance requirements of Indian customers can be effectively fulfilled domestically. We align with Airbus in sharing this collective vision and express gratitude for their recognition,” said Prajay Patel.
The Indamer-Airbus Helicopters MRO will provide a faster turnaround for servicing and help create an efficient after-market experience for Airbus Helicopters customers not only in India but also in the wider South Asia region. Airbus Helicopters’ collaboration with Indamer is the latest in Airbus’ expanding industrial footprint in India, which seeks to put in place the building blocks for a mature, comprehensive aerospace ecosystem in the country.