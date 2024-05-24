Airbus fits electric truck with airliner cockpit to study safer taxiing

Airbus is at pains to avoid linking the research to specific accidents, but comparisons with January's fiery Tokyo collision between a landing A350 and a coast guard plane that appeared to have strayed onto the runway are inevitable. Airbus declined comment on the accident, which is being investigated.

A separate investigation was launched last month after the wingtip of an empty Virgin Atlantic jet collided with a stationary British Airways jet. In February, US regulators said they would look into a collision between two JetBlue planes at Boston Logan.

Airbus hopes the vehicle crawling through a side alley of the Paris exhibition centre hosting the tech billionaires and startups of VivaTech shows how automation can help safely squeeze $100-million-plus jets through increasingly congested airports.

LiDAR hopes

Slow-speed ramp incidents are rarely fatal but represent a costly and growing headache for airlines, airports, insurers and passengers caught up in resulting delays.

Airbus UpNext said it had teamed up with Israeli electric vehicle maker Ree Automotive to build the hybrid research platform as part of its three-year "Optimate" project.

The plane-truck will be tested at live airports and could pave the way for later tests on an A350-1000 aircraft.

If successful, the project could result in changes to plane design, but getting novel systems certified is a daunting task.