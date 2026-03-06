Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Airbus opens new technology centre in Bengaluru

The new facility will serve as a hub for engineering, digital transformation, customer service and procurement, establishing a new nerve centre for the plane-maker’s ‘Make in India’ mission.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 15:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 15:15 IST
Business NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsAirbuscompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us