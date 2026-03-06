<p>Bengaluru: European aerospace giant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/airbus">Airbus</a> on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art technology centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>, marking a major expansion of its strategic footprint in India. </p><p>The new facility will serve as a hub for engineering, digital transformation, customer service and procurement, establishing a new nerve centre for the plane-maker’s ‘Make in India’ mission.</p><p>The Airbus India Technology Centre was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> and Industries Minister MB Patil, while Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu attended the event virtually.</p><p>“The Airbus India Technology Centre represents a strategic acceleration in our journey in India, providing the scale and headroom for our next phase of growth,” said President and Managing Director of Airbus in India and South Asia — Jürgen Westermeier.</p>.Tata Advanced Systems to assemble Airbus H125 helicopters in Kolar.<p>“The centre will allow us to scale existing technological competencies and innovation ecosystems, while also addressing customer services and procurement dimensions of our ‘Make in India’ mission. It ensures that Indian expertise continues to be woven into every stage of our global value-chain,” he added.</p><p>While Airbus has been a pillar of the Indian aviation landscape for more than six decades, its focused engineering presence in Bengaluru has matured over the past 20 years from a specialised unit into a multi-dimensional powerhouse. The new 880,000-sq feet facility is designed to accommodate around 5,000 employees, providing the necessary scale and headroom for the rapid growth Airbus envisions for the region.</p><p>As one of Airbus’ largest engineering and digital centres outside Europe, the work performed here is deeply integrated into the entire lifecycle of the aircraft; Indian engineers and digital specialists now help maintain and optimise all existing Airbus commercial aircraft and helicopter programmes. </p>.Airbus projects India's commercial aircraft fleet to triple to 2,250 by 2035.<p>From maintaining critical aircraft technologies to pioneering research into next-generation aircraft, cybersecurity, robotics and AI, this facility ensures that the innovations of tomorrow are rooted in Indian expertise, a statement said.</p><p>Airbus has more than tripled its annual sourcing from India — from 500 million dollars in 2019, to over 1.5 billion dollars today — and is on track to exceed 2 billion dollars before the end of the decade, it added.</p>