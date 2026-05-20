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Airbus says fighter project collaboration working outside core warplane

Speaking at ‌the Eurofighter factory complex north ‌of Munich, CEO Guillaume Faury questioned whether the two companies could work together.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 11:00 IST

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