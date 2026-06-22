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Airline ticket prices may stay high as carriers bank fuel relief from Iran deal

As jet fuel prices surged, US airlines raised ticket prices and bag fees, and cut schedules, but those steps have offset only part of the rise in fuel costs.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:21 IST
fuel price hikefuelFuel priceairline

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