business

Airtel to challenge order received under Customs Act on levy of Rs 9 cr penalty

The authority in reference is Principal Commissioner of Customs, Delhi Air Customs Commissionerate, the filing said informing that the order was passed under the Customs Act levying penalty of Rs 9,01,95,504.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 18:37 IST

Bharti Airtel has said it will be challenging 'at an appropriate appellate forum' an order received by the company under the Customs Act entailing levy of penalty of about Rs 9 crore.

There is no material impact of the same on financial, operations or other activities of the company, Bharti Airtel said in a BSE filing.



The issue is related to alleged incorrect classification of imported goods.

"The company will challenge the order at appellate forum. There is no material impact of the same on financial, operations or other activities of the company," Airtel said.

(Published 07 October 2023, 18:37 IST)
