Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Akasa Air Co-founder Praveen Iyer resigns

Iyer is the second Co-founder after Neelu Khatri to leave the airline, which started flying from August 7, 2022. Khatri stepped down in October 2025.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAkasa Aircompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us