<p>New Delhi: Akasa Air's Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer has resigned, marking the second high-level exit at the over three-year-old airline in four months.</p>.<p>In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that after a remarkable five- year journey, Iyer has decided to move on to begin the next chapter of his life.</p>.<p>He will partner closely with the leadership team to ensure a smooth and structured transition through April 30, 2026, it added.</p>.<p>Iyer is the second Co-founder after Neelu Khatri to leave the airline, which started flying from August 7, 2022. Khatri stepped down in October 2025.</p>.<p>Iyer is also part of the airline's Executive Committee.</p>.<p>Now, Akasa Air has four Co-founders -- Aditya Ghosh, Anand Srinivasan, Belson Coutinho and Bhavin Joshi.</p>.<p>Vinay Dube is the Founder and CEO of the airline.</p>.<p>Currently, the airline has 33 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. </p>