Alibaba founder Jack Ma steps out from shadows with long internal post

Shanghai: Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has penned a rare lengthy memo to employees that expresses support for the internet giant's restructuring efforts, a sign that he may be willing to take a more active role after spending the last few years out of the spotlight.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares surged 5.5 per cent in morning trade after the post, on course for their biggest one-day percentage gain since Feb. 6. In the post, which was roughly a page long, Ma praised the leadership of CEO Eddie Wu and chairman Joe Tsai and said the company's split into six divisions a year ago had helped streamline decision-making, making Alibaba more agile and customer-focused.