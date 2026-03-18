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Alibaba's AI strategy shift comes into focus with big bets on agents

Alibaba separates AI ​from cloud, forms Token Hub Business Group. Wukong platform launched for enterprise automation, handling complex tasks with AI agents
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:51 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 07:51 IST
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