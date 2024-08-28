AM Green reaches Final Investment Decision on first million-tonne green ammonia project in Andhra's Kakinada

Hyderabad-based green molecules producer, AM Green Ammonia, had reached a Final Investment Decision (FID) on its first million-tonne green ammonia project located in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. FID for this project kick-starts the company’s target production capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia by 2030, equivalent to about 1 MTPA of green hydrogen.

The total project spend for the plant will include a green hydrogen generation unit and its subsequent conversion to green ammonia, along with all associated balance of plant and infrastructure.

This project will be located at an existing urea plant in Kakinada, which the Company acquired earlier this year and forms part of the above capex spend. It plans to convert this facility into a green ammonia producing unit, which will commence production in the second half of 2026.

The Kakinada facility has been pre-certified by CertifHy as complying with the EU RFNBO requirements for green ammonia, including additionality and hourly matching of renewables. Most of the production from this facility will be exported to European markets.