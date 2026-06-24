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Amazon CEO Andy Jassy visits India; quick-commerce battle intensifies

The CEO said AI is the most transformational technology he has seen in his lifetime and that India will be where some of its most important applications are built.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:12 IST
Business NewsAmazon

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