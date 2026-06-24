Amazon CEO Andy Jassy visits India; quick-commerce battle intensifies

<p>Bengaluru: The quick commerce battle is heating up in India as all major e-commerce players focus on faster deliveries. <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/amazon">Amazon</a> CEO Andy Jassy is in India and visited Amazon Now, the company’s ultra-fast delivery service. Amazon plans to extend the service to over 300 cities across the country.</p><p>On Wednesday, Amazon’s rival Flipkart too announced that its quick commerce offering, Minutes, has scaled to 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across 130 cities and 8,000 pincodes. This was achieved in under two years since its launch in August 2024.</p><p>Jassy spent time at a micro-fulfilment centre and also met business leaders to discuss AI and innovation. The CEO said AI is the most transformational technology he has seen in his lifetime and that India will be where some of its most important applications are built. He pointed to the country’s deep engineering talent base and pace of digital adoption as reasons India is positioned not just as a consumer of AI but as a builder and innovator.</p>.In most aggressive phase of India expansion; here for long-term market wins: Amazon India head.<p>The e-commerce giant said orders on Amazon Now have doubled every quarter since launch. Amazon will scale up its specialised fulfilment infrastructure to offer the largest selection of products to customers across the country. Amazon Now is already available to over 50 million customers in more than 15 metro and non-metro cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Amritsar, and Kochi.</p><p>Amazon plans to scale up its network of micro-fulfilment centres and urban fulfilment centres to stock an expanded selection of daily essentials.</p><p>Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said, "Amazon Now is the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in Amazon India’s history, with orders having doubled every quarter since launch. We are seeing a great response from customers, especially Prime members who triple their shopping frequency once they start using Amazon Now. We have accelerated our expansion and will offer ultra-fast deliveries to customers in over 300 cities in India.”</p><p>Flipkart said orders on its platform have grown 5X since the network expansion. It attributed the growth to two forces shaping the next phase of quick commerce in India: Gen Z consumers adopting quick commerce as a high-frequency shopping habit, and Bharat markets, where Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have recorded 42X growth compared to last year, as quick commerce transitions from an urban convenience into a mainstream retail channel across the country.</p><p>Both <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/flipkart">Flipkart</a> and Amazon are competing with established players, such as Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart, to capture a larger share of the quick commerce market. Zepto, which plans to float an IPO worth Rs 11,000 crore, operates 1,255 dark stores across 61 cities. Blinkit has 2,222 stores across 243 cities. Recently, Albinder Singh Dhindsa, Group CEO, Eternal, said quick commerce today is still concentrated in the top 15-20 cities and in a relatively narrow set of categories. According to him, the headroom for growth in geography, assortment, and frequency is substantial.</p>