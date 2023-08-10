Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Amazon India enables exports worth over Rs 66,000 crore, digitises 62 lakh MSMEs

As part of its 2025 pledge for key focus areas of job creation, exports, and digitising MSMEs, the company has created 13 lakh direct and indirect jobs out of its pledge to create 20 lakh jobs.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 14:21 IST

Follow Us

Amazon India on Thursday said it has cumulatively digitised 62 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and enabled exports worth $8 billion.

As part of its 2025 pledge for key focus areas of job creation, exports, and digitising MSMEs, the company has created 13 lakh direct and indirect jobs out of its pledge to create 20 lakh jobs.

Amazon is well on track to fulfil its pledges, it said.

In the last one year, the company said it has helped create about 1.4 lakh direct and indirect jobs across industries like IT, e-commerce, manufacturing, content creation, and skill development.

Started in 2021, Amazon Smbhav Venture fund is a $250 million fund focused on startups in technology, agriculture, and health, among others.

The fund has invested in startups such as FreshtoHome, Hopscotch, Cashify, smallcase and MyGlamm in the last 24 months, Amazon said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 August 2023, 14:21 IST)
Business NewsMSMEAmazon India

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT