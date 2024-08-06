Amazon India head resigns amidst expansion plans, antitrust allegations

Although the e-commerce giant has not named a successor, Amit Agarwal, Social Venture Partners (SVP) India and Emerging Markets, will remain closely involved with the Amazon.in team, the e-tailer added.

The resignation comes amid Amazon’s ambitious expansion plans. The company had announced investments worth $26 billion by 2030 in India in June 2023. The company statement reiterated India being an important priority Amazon.

Amazon is currently also facing antitrust allegations in India. It has been accused of controlling distribution channels, enabling the e-commerce giant to control market practices, according to a report by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs released in February.

“The HJC (House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee) identified various anticompetitive practices such as self-preferencing and predatory pricing employed by dominant platforms to further entrench their position and 77 proposed various recommendations to restore competition in digital markets," said the report.